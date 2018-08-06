LIST: Highest-paying jobs in Kentucky

(WAVE) - Take a look at the highest-paying occupations in Kentucky.
The data is updated annually by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was last updated on March 30, 2018.
1. Surgeons
$270,300
2. Obstetricians and Gynecologists
$268,250
3. Physicians and Surgeons, All Other
$230,730
4. Dentists, All Other Specialists
$224,170
5. Family and General Practitioners
$214,830
6. Internists, General
$214,570
7. Psychiatrists
$211,820
8. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
$205,530
9. Pediatricians, General
$186,550
10. Nurse Anesthetists
$185,040
11. Dentists, General
$163,390
12. Chief Executives
$157,170
13. Orthodontists
$138,640
14. Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates
$129,300
15. Pharmacists
$121,970
16. Sales Managers
$120,000
17. Podiatrists
$118,390
18. Computer and Information Systems Managers
$117,680
19. Training and Development Managers
$117,280
20. Architectural and Engineering Managers
$115,190
21. Financial Managers
$115,140
22. Atmospheric and Space Scientists
$110,730
23. Marketing Managers
$110,600
24. Actuaries
$110,400
25. Purchasing Managers
$109,850
26. Optometrists
$109,620
27. Sales Representatives, Wholesale and Manufacturing, Technical and Scientific Products
$109,500
28. Aerospace Engineers
$104,770
29. Natural Sciences Managers
$104,520
30. Air Traffic Controllers
$103,550
31. Power Distributors and Dispatchers
$99,330
32. Commercial Pilots
$98,460
33. Physician Assistants
$98,320
34. Nurse Midwives
$96,760
35. Biochemists and Biophysicists
$96,650
36. Lawyers
$95,890
37. Industrial Production Managers
$95,860
38. Nurse Practitioners
$95,450
39. Management Occupations
$94,030
40. Human Resources Managers
$93,780
41. Chemical Engineers
$93,780
42. Electronics Engineers, Except Computer
$92,620
43. Managers, All Other
$92,410
44. Veterinarians
$92,010
45. Personal Financial Advisors
$91,760
46. Political Science Teachers, Postsecondary
$91,650
47. Computer Hardware Engineers
$91,440
48. Ship Engineers
$91,350
49. Compensation and Benefits Managers
$91,210
50. General and Operations Managers
$90,270
