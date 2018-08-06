LIST: Highest-paying jobs in Kentucky

(WAVE) - Take a look at the highest-paying occupations in Kentucky.

The data is updated annually by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was last updated on March 30, 2018.

Click here to see the average yearly salary for all jobs in Kentucky.

1. Surgeons

$270,300

2. Obstetricians and Gynecologists

$268,250

3. Physicians and Surgeons, All Other

$230,730

4. Dentists, All Other Specialists

$224,170

5. Family and General Practitioners

$214,830

6. Internists, General

$214,570

7. Psychiatrists

$211,820

8. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

$205,530

9. Pediatricians, General

$186,550

10. Nurse Anesthetists

$185,040

11. Dentists, General

$163,390

12. Chief Executives

$157,170

13. Orthodontists

$138,640

14. Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates

$129,300

15. Pharmacists

$121,970

16. Sales Managers

$120,000

17. Podiatrists

$118,390

18. Computer and Information Systems Managers

$117,680

19. Training and Development Managers

$117,280

20. Architectural and Engineering Managers

$115,190

21. Financial Managers

$115,140

22. Atmospheric and Space Scientists

$110,730

23. Marketing Managers

$110,600

24. Actuaries

$110,400

25. Purchasing Managers

$109,850

26. Optometrists

$109,620

27. Sales Representatives, Wholesale and Manufacturing, Technical and Scientific Products

$109,500

28. Aerospace Engineers

$104,770

29. Natural Sciences Managers

$104,520

30. Air Traffic Controllers

$103,550

31. Power Distributors and Dispatchers

$99,330

32. Commercial Pilots

$98,460

33. Physician Assistants

$98,320

34. Nurse Midwives

$96,760

35. Biochemists and Biophysicists

$96,650

36. Lawyers

$95,890

37. Industrial Production Managers

$95,860

38. Nurse Practitioners

$95,450

39. Management Occupations

$94,030

40. Human Resources Managers

$93,780

41. Chemical Engineers

$93,780

42. Electronics Engineers, Except Computer

$92,620

43. Managers, All Other

$92,410

44. Veterinarians

$92,010

45. Personal Financial Advisors

$91,760

46. Political Science Teachers, Postsecondary

$91,650

47. Computer Hardware Engineers

$91,440

48. Ship Engineers

$91,350

49. Compensation and Benefits Managers

$91,210

50. General and Operations Managers

$90,270