Death investigation underway in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A death investigation is underway in Jeffersonville.

Jeffersonville police were called to Chestnut Street, between Mechanic and Fulton streets, Monday morning.

Neighbors said crews were going in and out of a home wearing hazmat suits and putting bags into a crime scene unit.

No additional information has been released.

This story will be updated.

