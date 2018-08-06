Death investigation underway in Jeffersonville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Death investigation underway in Jeffersonville

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Jeffersonville police were called to Chestnut Street, between Mechanic and Fulton streets, Monday morning.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A death investigation is underway in Jeffersonville.

Jeffersonville police were called to Chestnut Street, between Mechanic and Fulton streets, Monday morning.

Neighbors said crews were going in and out of a home wearing hazmat suits and putting bags into a crime scene unit.

No additional information has been released.

This story will be updated.

