Trimble County cancels 2018 football season

Football practice was held in Trimble County Monday ahead of the final decision. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BEDFORD, KY (WAVE) – Trimble County High School will not have a football team this season.

The final decision to cancel the season was made Monday.

An emergency meeting was held Friday night at the school after Superintendent Steve Miracle decided to cancel the season. He made the decision since only nine players were showing up for practice.

PREVIOUS STORY: Trimble County rallies to save football season

Miracle said the bare minimum was 18 players and set a deadline of noon on Monday to have that amount. There are 360 students at Trimble County High School.

The paperwork has already been turned in to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association to cancel the season. The Raiders first game was scheduled to be Aug. 17 at Eminence.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.