Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be featured speaker at 2018 Lincoln Dinner

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Republican Party of Kentucky has announced the speakers' list for the 2018 Lincoln Dinner and heading the list is the White House Press Secretary.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the featured speaker for the annual dinner, which will be held on August 25 at the Hilton Downtown in Lexington.

"We are thrilled to have Ms. Sanders as our speaker for this year's Lincoln Dinner," said RPK Chairman Mac Brown in a statement. "Ms. Sanders is one of the most recognizable messengers for Republicans and we look forward to hearing what she has to say about our party's accomplishments under President Trump's leadership over the past two years."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Fancy Farm Picnic mixes politics, barbecue, jokes

+ Other documents handed to the Mayor about LMPD Chief revealed

+ Group promotes gun storage safety at back to school health event



Tickets for the 2018 Lincoln Dinner are limited and can be purchased by clicking here.

The emcee will be Scott Jennings, a CNN contributor and Kentucky political consultant. Also on hand will be Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Governor Matt Bevin and Congressman Andy Barr.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.