After 2 years, Kentucky International Convention Center welcomes people back inside

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After being closed for two years, the Kentucky International Convention Center is back open. The city celebrated with a grand reopening on Monday to show off the more than $200 million in renovations.

The expansion added more than 50,000 square feet of exhibit space. The new, state-of-the-art facility features 900,000 square feet of total space, and 52 meeting rooms.  The renovation and expansion project was directed by EOP/HOK Architects and Hunt Construction and over 60 sub-contractors.

The building's been closed since August 2016, and construction increased contiguous exhibit space by more than one third.

Some of other highlights of the building include:

• 200,125 sq. ft. contiguous Class A exhibit space

• 40,000 sq. ft. column-free ballroom, with color-changing LED walls

• 175-seat tiered conference theater

• Natural light-filled and community engaging design reflecting Louisville's Bourbon culture

• 15,000 meals-per-day kitchen capacity and a coffee-by-day, bourbon-by-night experience called Oak & Brew

 84 convention groups are booked for the future since the expansion was announced. They are projected to bring $246 million in estimated economic impact.

The first convention booked is University Bible Fellowship for Wednesday, August 8 - Wednesday, August 15.

