Rand Paul meets with Russian officials

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is in Russia meeting with officials in Moscow.

Paul met with officials from the foreign affairs committee, with the goal of encouraging closer communications between Russia and the U-S.

The Senator said he hoped to open a dialogue to improve relations between the two powers, since relations between the two countries have dropped to their lowest in years.

"My goal in coming to Russia is to say that we want to have open lines of communication, it does not mean that we have no differences, it does not mean that we will not, on occasion, have discussions back and forth where we disagree," Paul said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ After 2 years, Kentucky International Convention Center welcomes people back inside

+ Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be featured speaker at 2018 Lincoln Dinner

+ Trimble County cancels 2018 football season

Senator Paul says he's invited Russian lawmakers to another meeting in Washington to continue their "wonderful conversation."

He also avoided answering a question about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.