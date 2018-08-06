UNC: 13 players suspended for selling school-issued shoes

By AARON BEARD
AP Sports Writer
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Thirteen North Carolina players face early season suspensions for selling team-issued shoes.
UNC said Monday nine players received four-game suspensions for the secondary NCAA violations. Two players will sit two games and two others will be sidelined for one contest. The NCAA approved a school request to delay two suspensions affecting multiple players at one position, while the other 11 suspensions start with the Sept. 1 opener at California.
The list of players include sophomore quarterback Chazz Surratt, who is suspended the first four games. Surratt started seven games last season and entered preseason competing with Nathan Elliott for the starting job.
UNC reported the violations after learning of shoes being sold to at least one retailer in an email from a member of the public in January, according to documents released after a public-records request from The Associated Press.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...More >>
A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.More >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanMore >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanMore >>
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserMore >>
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserMore >>
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USMore >>
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USMore >>
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueMore >>
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueMore >>
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsMore >>
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsMore >>
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."More >>
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."More >>
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.More >>
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>