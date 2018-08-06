2 charged with trafficking heroin, crystal meth and Fentanyl thr - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2 charged with trafficking heroin, crystal meth and Fentanyl through Louisville

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Nelson Acosta (Source: LMDC) Nelson Acosta (Source: LMDC)
Juan Carlo Gonzalez Estrada (Source: LMDC) Juan Carlo Gonzalez Estrada (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A traffic stop on Interstate 65 has landed two men in jail and taken a large amount of drugs off the street.

>> MUGSHOTS: August 2018 Roundup

The stop was made by Louisville Metro police patrol officers for a traffic violation near the Gene Snyder Freeway around 6:35 p.m. Aug. 3. Arrest reports say an LMPD K-9 alerted officers to the presence of drugs in the car. 

During a search of the vehicle, LMPD said three pounds of suspected heroin, two pounds of suspect crystal meth and 54 Fentanyl pills were found. Also found was a Glock pistol that had been reported stolen in Arizona. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Death investigation underway in Jeffersonville
Crystal Rogers episode debuts on Investigation Discovery
Former UofL basketball player Chane Behanan arrested

The men in the car - Nelson Acosta, 19, of Glendale, AZ, and Juan Carlo Gonzalez Estrada, 33, a Mexican national - were arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking in controlled substances, and one count of receiving stolen property (firearm). 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly