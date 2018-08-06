2 charged with trafficking heroin, crystal meth and Fentanyl through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A traffic stop on Interstate 65 has landed two men in jail and taken a large amount of drugs off the street.
The stop was made by Louisville Metro police patrol officers for a traffic violation near the Gene Snyder Freeway around 6:35 p.m. Aug. 3. Arrest reports say an LMPD K-9 alerted officers to the presence of drugs in the car.
During a search of the vehicle, LMPD said three pounds of suspected heroin, two pounds of suspect crystal meth and 54 Fentanyl pills were found. Also found was a Glock pistol that had been reported stolen in Arizona.
The men in the car - Nelson Acosta, 19, of Glendale, AZ, and Juan Carlo Gonzalez Estrada, 33, a Mexican national - were arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking in controlled substances, and one count of receiving stolen property (firearm).
