Trimble County suspends Football

As of 12pm on Monday afternoon, just an hour after Trimble County's last practice of the year, Super Intendent Steve Miracle and a small group made the decision to cancel the 2018 football season due to a lack of numbers and experience.

"After a lot of thought of thinking and accessing what we saw at the practice this morning we have decided to stick with the original decision to not have our football program this year, we hope that it will be a one year issue," said Steve Miracle.

Head Coach and Athletic Director Mike Isley said, "It's going to hurt I mean Friday night football looking up in the stands you know kids I had in elementary school running around saying hey coach Isley how's it going. This is where I'm from this is where I live you know this is not a stepping stone, I wanted to build a program here it's just not getting done."

Among the nine veteran players, they're also suffering,having to sit out possibly their last chance to play high school football.

"I mean it's just been a roller coaster of emotions the past few days, coach called me on Wednesday and I just sat down and cried, I know that's not a very manly thing to do but it weighs a lot. But I'm not transferring, this is my hometown and I'm gonna stay and do whatever I can," said senior Will Kunselman.

Parent Russell Crawford said, "I am picturing myself like that because I have a son out there and he has that same thing going through his head. He's sitting there looking at factors like I've played since kindergarten, and if they cancel this out this will be the two most important years of his football career."

"It's going to be heart breaking, some of them said they were going to cancel no matter what," said Isley.

"This was really just about the numbers and the level of experience and abilities of the students and the final decision was about student safety," said Miracle.