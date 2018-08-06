The Latest: NASCAR chairman France takes leave of absence - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: NASCAR chairman France takes leave of absence

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. (AP) - The Latest on the arrest of NASCAR chairman Brian France (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Brian France has taken a leave of absence as chairman and CEO of NASCAR following his arrest in New York's Hamptons on charges of driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone.

France said in a statement Monday that his indefinite leave will be used to focus on his "personal affairs."

NASCAR Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President Jim France assumed the role of interim chairman and chief executive officer. Brian France is the nephew of Jim France.

NASCAR was founded in 1947 by Bill France Sr. Brian France is his grandson and has been CEO since 2003.

3:45 p.m.

Police say NASCAR chairman Brian France's blood-alcohol content level was more than twice the legal limit when he was arrested in New York's Hamptons for driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone.

Police say the 56-year-old France smelled of booze and slurred his words during a traffic stop in Sag Harbor on Sunday. They say his eyes were red and glassy and he struggled to keep his balance during field sobriety tests.

Tests showed France's blood alcohol content was 0.18. The legal limit in New York is 0.08.

Police say officers found five oxycodone pills during a subsequent search.

France was arraigned Monday at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court after spending the night in jail. He was rpteleased on his own recognizance and is due back in court Sept 14.

1:45 p.m.

NASCAR chairman Brian France has been arrested in New York's Hamptons for driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone.

France was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and held overnight. He was arraigned Monday at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released.

There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on France's behalf.

NASCAR says it takes France's arrest "as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts."

Police say the 56-year-old France was stopped after his 2017 Lexus blew through at a stop sign.

They say officers saw indications France was intoxicated and found the pills during a subsequent search.

TMZ first reported the arrest.

France has been CEO of the family-founded racing organization since 2003.

