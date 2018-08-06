UConn's mascot becomes part of wedding party - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UConn's mascot becomes part of wedding party

(Joanne Vandal via AP). In a Sunday, July 8, 2-18 photo, UConn mascot Jonathan XIV poses with Daniel and Holly Bronko during their wedding in Simsbury, Conn. The Siberian Husky, who helped Daniel Bronko propose last year, served as an assistant ring be... (Joanne Vandal via AP). In a Sunday, July 8, 2-18 photo, UConn mascot Jonathan XIV poses with Daniel and Holly Bronko during their wedding in Simsbury, Conn. The Siberian Husky, who helped Daniel Bronko propose last year, served as an assistant ring be...
(Joanne Vandal via AP). In a Sunday, July 8, 2-18 photo, UConn mascot Jonathan XIV licks the face of Holly Bronko during her wedding in Simsbury, Conn. The Siberian Husky, who helped Daniel Bronko propose last year, served as an assistant ring bearer, ... (Joanne Vandal via AP). In a Sunday, July 8, 2-18 photo, UConn mascot Jonathan XIV licks the face of Holly Bronko during her wedding in Simsbury, Conn. The Siberian Husky, who helped Daniel Bronko propose last year, served as an assistant ring bearer, ...
(Joanne Vandal via AP). In a Sunday, July 8, 2-18 photo, UConn mascot Jonathan XIV, center right, walks down the aisle with ring bearer Evan Bronko, 4, and Spencer Korona, 17, during the wedding of Daniel and Holly Bronko in Simsbury, Connecticut on Su... (Joanne Vandal via AP). In a Sunday, July 8, 2-18 photo, UConn mascot Jonathan XIV, center right, walks down the aisle with ring bearer Evan Bronko, 4, and Spencer Korona, 17, during the wedding of Daniel and Holly Bronko in Simsbury, Connecticut on Su...

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) - The Siberian Husky that serves as the mascot for the University of Connecticut is taking on another role: assistant ring bearer for two university alumni.

Jonathan XIV, was part of the wedding party for Daniel and Holly Bronko last month as they tied the knot in Simsbury. He had the ring box on his collar as he walked up the aisle.

Jonathan also was involved when Daniel, 24, surprised Holly, 28, with a proposal last year. The engagement video became a social media sensation.

Daniel Bronko had reached out to Jonathan's handlers in advance of the engagement. He brought Holly to a favorite spot by the lake on campus, then dropped to one knee when the dog showed up with the engagement ring attached to his collar.

The pair met in 2013 while studying elementary education and working at UConn's recreation center.

The couple live in South Windsor and are both elementary school teachers in Ellington

After Daniel kissed the bride, Holly bent down during the wedding photo shoot and got a lick on the face from Jonathan.

Daniel said the pair plan to have a family, but he doesn't believe Jonathan will be invited to the delivery room.

"For now, Holly has firmly put her foot down against that one," he said.

