Rapper arrested with Behanan shown with gun in video

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former University of Louisville basketball player Chane Behanan will be in court later this week after a traffic stop this weekend led to his arrest and the arrests of three other men on drug and theft charges involving a gun.

Now, Behanan's grandmother says the gun is not his.

Maxine Warren said while Behanan has had troubles over marijuana in his past, he doesn't have guns and she says, she's certain, the gun discovered in the back seat of the car where he was riding doesn't belong to him.

Behanan was part of the University of Louisville's now vacated 2013 Championship, and was later dismissed from the team.

According to the Louisville Metro Police report, he was in the back seat of a car stopped around 9:30 Saturday night on 7th Street Road. Officers say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and found marijuana on the floorboard where Behanan was sitting.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 charged with trafficking heroin, crystal meth and Fentanyl through Louisville

+ Rand Paul meets with Russian officials

+ Man charged with seeking sex with a minor online has previous child porn conviction

Police searched the car and reported finding a stolen Sporter 7.62 ak-47 style rifle.

The three others in the car also charged are Kip McCray, Antonio Holloway and Dameus Parks Junior.

Behanan's grandmother said one of them is a rapper. Dameus Parks who's also known as Wavytheking, is a popular rapper in Louisville.

WAVE 3 News discovered in his most recent video, Bands and Bows, the rapper holding what appears to be a Sporter 7.62, just like the one reported found in the car.

Behanan and the other three defendants in the car face similar charges of receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

He is due in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.