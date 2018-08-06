Thomas, Perry cap huge week for golf in Kentucky

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - What a week for golf in Kentucky.

It started off with Valhalla Golf Club hosting the Junior PGA Championship. St. X junior Campbell Kremer, the great grandson of Valhalla founder Dwight Gahm, was the co-leader after 18 holes and held the lead during both the second and third rounds before finishing tied for 35th.

Fellow St. X junior Drew Doyle finished tied for ninth. His grandfather is longtime area pro Moe Demling.

Canon Claycomb of Bowling Green finished tied for third.

Then came Sunday.

Two tournaments, two wins for Kentucky natives.

Justin Thomas won the World Golf Championship Bridgestone Invitational by four shots. It's his third win this season.

Thomas is the defending champ in the PGA Championship, which is this week in St. Louis.

Kenny Perry won the Champions Tour stop, the 3M Championship. It was his 10th win on the Champions Tour and his third in that tournament. Perry shot a 60 on Saturday to take control.

Perry will be in Louisville this week, with a free clinic for kids on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Long Run Golf Course. He is also the featured guest, one year after Thomas, at "Tales of the Tin Cup - An Evening with Kenny Perry" at Big Spring Country Club. Those events benefit the First Tee of Louisville.

So, one weekend, two wins from current players and a few junior players showed us that the future is looking pretty good too. Plus, Thomas is only 25 years-old.

