Injunction in favor of transgender student

"The schools should be safe for every single student. They're now safe for one more student," says Tri-State Alliance President Wally Paynter.

A federal judge rules in favor of an Evansville transgender student fighting to use male bathrooms. Advocates are calling the ruling a step in the right direction.

The high school student filed a lawsuit against the EVSC earlier this year over which bathroom he is allowed to use.

A judge just granted a preliminary injunction for this particular student. This means he and only he will be allowed to use the men's restroom, aligning with his gender identity.

EVSC is in the middle of a national discussion about transgender rights, especially in schools. EVSC Attorney Patrick Shoulders says one of these cases will land in the Supreme Court.

"That's where the definitive word will be stated as to the use of the term 'sex' in federal and state law," says Shoulders.

Which, Shoulders says, would set a precedent. Paynter says EVSC is behind, and surrounding schools are watching.

"They're waiting for Evansville to see what happens with the court case. It's not just EVSC students but it's students in other corporations around here who are waiting to see if EVSC joins the 21st century. A judge at least for one student is saying yes you should," says Paynter.

Both agree schools should be focused on education

"It's a little bit troubling I think that the schools are being used as the testing ground for these theories," says Shoulders.

Paynter notes they must first be safe for all students. He says transgender students just want to be students without labels.



"Odds are transgender students are probably taking hormones meaning they've gone to a doctor and a therapist who both agree that the student should be on hormones. So they're living their lives as a male or female in the school system, but also when it comes to the bathroom, they want someone who lives as a male with facial hair to go to the women's bathroom," says Paynter.

It is important to note this is a preliminary injunction, meaning it holds until a full trial can take place. You can read the full injunction here.

In a statement, EVSC says:

"Our legal counsel is reviewing the ruling handed down on Friday. We remain committed to maintaining safe and caring learning environments for all of our students. Additional questions should be directed to EVSC legal counsel Patrick Shoulders."

