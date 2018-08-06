Trout gets cortisone injection in sore wrist, sits out again - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Trout gets cortisone injection in sore wrist, sits out again

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout stands in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Cleveland. Trout's right wrist is still sore and the Angels will not risk hi... (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout stands in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Cleveland. Trout's right wrist is still sore and the Angels will not risk hi...

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Mike Trout received a cortisone injection in his sore right wrist Monday, and the Los Angeles Angels are hopeful their superstar center fielder can return to their lineup on the weekend.

The two-time AL MVP wasn't in the Angels' starting lineup for the fifth consecutive game when they opened a six-game homestand against Detroit.

Manager Mike Scioscia said Trout won't play in at least their next two games, including the Angels' game on his birthday Tuesday. After a day off Thursday, the Angels are hopeful Trout will feel good enough to return Friday when they open a series against Oakland.

"I think that all the tests he had point to just some inflammation, and that has to run its course, and his injection will help that to happen," Scioscia said. "We anticipate him getting to baseball activities in a couple of days, and see how he feels for Friday."

Trout hasn't played since Aug. 1, when he hurt his wrist during a feet-first slide into third base in Tampa Bay. He skipped the last four games of the Angels' road trip, and he had an injection upon the team's return to Orange County.

Barring a major change, Trout will be out for at least seven games. That will be the second-longest injury absence of his seven full big-league seasons, surpassed only by his 39-game absence last season after he tore a ligament in his left thumb in a headfirst slide.

Scioscia doesn't think the Angels are likely to retroactively place Trout on the disabled list, a move that would make him ineligible until Sunday.

"I think if you can get Mike Trout to play from the seventh day instead of the 10th day, I think you'd want to," Scioscia said. "So we're just going to let it run its course, and when it's 100 percent, he'll play."

The injury will deprive Angels fans of what's become an annual treat: Seeing Trout do incredible things on his birthday.

Trout's 27th birthday is Tuesday, and he has a history of throwing celebrations for himself: He has homered on his birthday four times in his first six full big-league seasons. He did it at the Big A last season, homering and also getting his 1,000th career hit on his 26th birthday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Pentagon restricts use of fitness trackers, other devices

    Pentagon restricts use of fitness trackers, other devices

    Monday, August 6 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-08-06 15:04:14 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-08-07 01:06:41 GMT
    A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location.More >>
    A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location.More >>

  • Genetics technology could lead to more crops, fresher food

    Genetics technology could lead to more crops, fresher food

    Monday, August 6 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-08-06 16:08:59 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-08-07 01:06:38 GMT
    A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries,...More >>
    A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries, potatoes and avocados stay fresher longer.More >>

  • 11 dead, nearly 70 wounded in weekend violence in Chicago

    11 dead, nearly 70 wounded in weekend violence in Chicago

    Monday, August 6 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:59:35 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-08-07 00:58:46 GMT
    (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...
    Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.More >>
    Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly