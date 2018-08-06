Manual cross country team reports suspicious man chasing girls during practice

The Manual girls' cross country team was practicing at Tom Sawyer Park when they said a man chased them. (Source: WAVE 3 News File)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have stepped up patrols at a park in east Louisville after high school students reported a suspicious man chasing them during cross country practice.

That report of a man chasing the Manual girls' team in E.P. Tom Sawyer Park has parents concerned, as well. The park is off Hurstbourne Parkway near Westport Road.

Police confirmed a letter was circulated between three high school cross country teams -- Manual, Assumption and South Oldham -- after that man scared students last Tuesday.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers said a report was never filed and they only became aware of it four or five days later.

What exactly the man was doing to frighten the girls running in the park has not been revealed. But police are stepping up patrols.

"Especially this summer it seems we've been very heightened on this type of behavior," LMPD Major Jamey Schwab said. "And we certainly want to make sure the public understands we take this kind of thing seriously and we're going to be out here."

The Jefferson County Public School system confirmed Manual has stopped its cross country practice at the park.

