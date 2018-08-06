McDonalds in NuLu reopens with new look

After 30 years of serving downtown Louisville, this McDonalds got a facelift. (Source: James Thomas/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After 30 years of serving downtown Louisville customers, a local McDonald's got a facelift

The McDonalds restaurant on Market Street in NuLu got a lot more than just a new look.

Customers will also find self-order kiosks, table service and an updated lobby.

Owner Chris Albright says modernizing the store was needed for the growing downtown demand.

"It was originally built in 1982," Albright said. "Now we give it the complete facelift a month and a half ago. And as NULU keeps coming this way it's going to be a great addition to the neighborhood."

The renovation comes at a time when McDonald's is also expanding its menu.

