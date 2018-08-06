SC woman charged with homicide after giving birth, confessed to leaving infant inside vehicle in trash bag, deputies say

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested on Monday after having a baby and leaving it in a car.

Lexington County deputies said Brennan Hailey Geller delivered her baby on Friday night. According to the arrest warrant, Geller confessed to placing her newborn baby in a trash bag on the floor of her car and not telling anyone or seeking medical treatment.

“We became aware of this tragic case after Geller was treated at the hospital Saturday morning for blood loss,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The medical team caring for Geller told investigators she never told them the baby was in her car.”

Deputies later located the newborn’s body in the vehicle several hours later.

She was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. Bond was deferred to circuit court on Tuesday morning and Geller will remain in custody facing a charge of homicide by child abuse.

