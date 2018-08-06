FBI, US Marshals in KY looking for fugitive who threatened Trump - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

FBI, US Marshals in KY looking for fugitive who threatened Trump

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The FBI is looking for Shawn Christy in Kentucky. (Source: Adair County Constable Office) The FBI is looking for Shawn Christy in Kentucky. (Source: Adair County Constable Office)
Christy is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: Adair County Constable Office) Christy is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: Adair County Constable Office)

GREENSBURG, KY (WAVE) - Federal agents are in Kentucky searching for a man who has threatened the lives of President Donald Trump and Adair County native Dakota Meyer, a Medal of Honor recipient.

Shawn Richard Christy, 27, lives in McAdoo, Pennsylvania but is believed to be in Kentucky. He is wanted by the FBI and U.S. Marshals and is considered armed and dangerous.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police said he stole a car in West Virginia and drove to Kentucky. He could have several stolen handguns, as well.

Federal agents recovered a car on Saturday matching the description of the one they said Christy stole. It was near Meyer's home, which is close to the Adair/Green County line.

A judge issued a federal warrant for Christy when he posted a threatening message on Facebook against a Pennsylvania politician on June 19 which also said he would "put one (a bullet) in the head of President Donald. J. Trump."

He also said he would use "full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me."

Christy is a white male with short, dark blonde hair and a beard. He's 5'10" and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Police said he has a tattoo of a cross on his right upper arm.

Federal agents said Christy talks with a noticeable lisp and claims to be a survivalist.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Manual cross country team reports suspicious man chasing girls during practice
2 charged with trafficking heroin, crystal meth and Fentanyl through Louisville
Man charged with seeking sex with a minor online has previous child porn conviction

U.S. Marshals are in Kentucky looking for Christy.

Anyone who provides information leading directly to his arrest could claim a cash reward of $15,000.

Call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or the FBI at 1-215-418-4000.

Remember anyone who sees Christy should not approach him -- he is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • Gates admits crimes with _ and embezzlement from _ Manafort

    Gates admits crimes with _ and embezzlement from _ Manafort

    Monday, August 6 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-08-06 05:13:27 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 10:28 PM EDT2018-08-07 02:28:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Rick Gates leaves federal court in Washington. Paul Manafort’s trial opened this week with a display of his opulent lifestyle and testimony about what prosecutors say were yea...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Rick Gates leaves federal court in Washington. Paul Manafort’s trial opened this week with a display of his opulent lifestyle and testimony about what prosecutors say were yea...

    The trial, set to resume Monday afternoon in federal court, is the first of special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutions to reach a jury.

    More >>

    The trial, set to resume Monday afternoon in federal court, is the first of special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutions to reach a jury.

    More >>

  • Trump ups sanctions pressure on Iran despite European dismay

    Trump ups sanctions pressure on Iran despite European dismay

    Monday, August 6 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-08-06 04:37:58 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 10:28 PM EDT2018-08-07 02:28:53 GMT
    (Beawiharta/Pool Photo via AP). U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, unseen, during their meeting at Merdeka palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.(Beawiharta/Pool Photo via AP). U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, unseen, during their meeting at Merdeka palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.

    A first set of U.S. sanctions that had been eased by the Obama administration under the terms of the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal will take effect again on Monday.

    More >>

    A first set of U.S. sanctions that had been eased by the Obama administration under the terms of the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal will take effect again on Monday.

    More >>

  • Trump breaks with aides, tweets endorsement of Kobach

    Trump breaks with aides, tweets endorsement of Kobach

    Monday, August 6 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-08-06 16:13:58 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 10:28 PM EDT2018-08-07 02:28:49 GMT
    President Donald Trump is endorsing controversial Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in that state's GOP gubernatorial primary.More >>
    President Donald Trump is endorsing controversial Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in that state's GOP gubernatorial primary.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly