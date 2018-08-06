FBI, US Marshals in KY looking for fugitive who threatened Trump

The FBI is looking for Shawn Christy in Kentucky. (Source: Adair County Constable Office)

GREENSBURG, KY (WAVE) - Federal agents are in Kentucky searching for a man who has threatened the lives of President Donald Trump and Adair County native Dakota Meyer, a Medal of Honor recipient.

Shawn Richard Christy, 27, lives in McAdoo, Pennsylvania but is believed to be in Kentucky. He is wanted by the FBI and U.S. Marshals and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said he stole a car in West Virginia and drove to Kentucky. He could have several stolen handguns, as well.

Federal agents recovered a car on Saturday matching the description of the one they said Christy stole. It was near Meyer's home, which is close to the Adair/Green County line.

A judge issued a federal warrant for Christy when he posted a threatening message on Facebook against a Pennsylvania politician on June 19 which also said he would "put one (a bullet) in the head of President Donald. J. Trump."

He also said he would use "full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me."

Christy is a white male with short, dark blonde hair and a beard. He's 5'10" and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Police said he has a tattoo of a cross on his right upper arm.

Federal agents said Christy talks with a noticeable lisp and claims to be a survivalist.

U.S. Marshals are in Kentucky looking for Christy.

Anyone who provides information leading directly to his arrest could claim a cash reward of $15,000.

Call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or the FBI at 1-215-418-4000.

Remember anyone who sees Christy should not approach him -- he is considered armed and dangerous.

