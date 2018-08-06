Shawn Cristy: Fugitive who threatened Trump, Dakota Meyer could be in stolen Jeep

Meyer's brother, Timothy Gilliam, provided investigators with a surveillance photo of his Jeep, which Cristy is believed to have stolen.

Shawn Cristy is seen in surveillance imagery on Dakota Meyer's brother's property in Adair County.

The FBI is looking for Shawn Christy in Kentucky. (Source: Adair County Constable Office)

GREENSBURG, KY (WAVE) - Federal agents are in Kentucky searching for a man who has threatened the lives of President Donald Trump and Adair County native Dakota Meyer, a Medal of Honor recipient.

Shawn Richard Christy, 27, lives in McAdoo, Pennsylvania, but is believed to be in either Kentucky or West Virginia. He is wanted by the FBI and U.S. Marshals and is considered armed and dangerous.

An alert was issued Thursday night for the public to be on the lookout for a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, green with a black hood, and the license plate number 095-WYT. The car was reported stolen from Meyer's brother's house in Adair County around 6:30 p.m. central time, Kentucky State Police confirmed.

Meyer's brother, Timothy Gilliam, also reported his front door was kicked in and food was taken from his refrigerator.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Surveillance video at Gilliam's home appears to show the person responsible was Christy.

Anyone who sees the stolen Jeep is urged to call 911 immediately. Do not approach the vehicle, police warn.

Kentucky State Police said Christy also broke into Meyer's home earlier Thursday morning. KSP is investigating the burglary and vehicle theft while U.S. Marshals continue their investigation.

Last week, police said Christy stole a different car in West Virginia and drove to Kentucky.

Federal agents on Aug. 4 recovered that car, which matched the description of the one they said Christy stole out of state. It was near Meyer's home, which is close to the Adair/Green county line.

A judge issued a federal warrant for Christy when he posted a threatening message on Facebook against a Pennsylvania politician in June, which also said he would "put one (a bullet) in the head of President Donald. J. Trump."

He also said he would use "full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me."

Christy is a white man with short, dark, blonde hair and a beard. He's 5'10" and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Police said he has a tattoo of a cross on his right upper arm. Federal agents said Christy talks with a noticeable lisp and claims to be a survivalist.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Manual cross country team reports suspicious man chasing girls during practice

+ 2 charged with trafficking heroin, crystal meth and Fentanyl through Louisville

+ Man charged with seeking sex with a minor online has previous child porn conviction

U.S. Marshals are in Kentucky looking for Christy.

Anyone who provides information leading directly to his arrest could claim a cash reward of $15,000.

Call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or the FBI at 1-215-418-4000.

Remember, anyone who sees Christy should not approach him; he is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.