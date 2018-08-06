Cards name four captains

The Cards have several games against Notre Dame already on a bunch of future schedules.

Louisville Football Names Four Captains

Jawon Pass, Lukayus McNeil, Jonathan Greenard, and Dee Smith named captains.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville football players Jawon Pass, Lukayus McNeil, Jonathan Greenard and Dee Smith have been named captains for the Cardinals' 2018 football team, as announced today by UofL Head Coach Bobby Petrino.

Pass, a redshirt sophomore quarterback, appeared in five games last season. Coming off the bench, Pass threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 62 yards and a touchdown. In his first career appearance, Pass went 5-of-8 for 75 yards in a win over Kent State, while also completing 14-of-19 passes for 115 yards and a score in a win over Murray State.

A three-year starter on the offensive line, McNeil has started 34 games during his career, including 13 games in 2017. He was one of only two players to start every game on the offensive line, while the Cardinals finished sixth in the country in total offense.

A starter in five games at defensive end last season, Greenard led the team in tackles for loss with 15.5 and was tied for the team lead with 7.0 sacks. He totaled a career-high 2.0 sacks versus Kent State, while totaling a career-best 3.0 tackles for loss against North Carolina. The junior from Hiram, Ga., recorded four or more tackles in seven games, including a career-high nine versus Boston College.

The native of Florence, Ala., Smith appeared in 12 games at safety in 2017, while registering a career-best 53 tackles and one interception. He closed the season with a career-best 11 tackles versus Mississippi State. Over his three-year career, Smith has totaled 102 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

