Crews respond after pedestrian struck in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Emergency crew responded after a pedestrian was struck in New Albany.

Officials confirm the call came in around 9:30 p.m. Monday night of a pedestrian struck near Silver and Spring streets.

When emergency crews got on scene, they found a male who had been struck by a vehicle. It's unknown if that vehicle stayed on the scene or left.

It's not known if the pedestrian was crossing the street or any circumstance surrounding the crash.

New Albany Police shut down the intersection in that area due to investigation.

