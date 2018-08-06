Pedestrian struck in New Albany dies

The man was hit by a minivan near Spring and 9th Streets. (Source: Aaron Ellis, WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A pedestrian who was struck by a car in New Albany has died from his injuries.

Officials confirm the call came in around 9:30 p.m. Monday of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Spring and 9th Streets.

New Albany police say their preliminary investigation shows the victim, Matthew Brewer, 32, of New Albany, was riding a skateboard in the westbound lane of E. Spring St. when he was hit by a minivan.

Brewer was rushed to University Hospital where he pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation by the Critical Accident Reconstruction Team, but Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department says there is not criminal behavior suspected at this time.

