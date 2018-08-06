Former UK basketball star accused of beating girlfriend in parking garage

Andre Riddick played for UK from 1991-95. (Source: LEX18 File) NOTE: His mugshot was not available.

NEWPORT, KY (WAVE) - A former star University of Kentucky men's basketball player is answering to assault charges after being accused of beating his girlfriend in a parking garage.

Andre Riddick is accused of attacking his girlfriend after leaving a bar in Newport over the weekend.

Police said Riddick picked up his girlfriend, pushed her down the stairs and then punched her in the chest.

His girlfriend cried for help, and witnesses called 911.

Riddick faces charges of alcohol intoxication, fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

He pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

Officials said he must stay out of Campbell County, except for court. He's scheduled to be back in court Aug. 28.

