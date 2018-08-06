Police: Man standing in middle of Dixie Hwy hit by car, killed

Police said the man was standing in the middle of the road when he was hit by a car. (Source: WAVE 3 News File Photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was hit by a car and killed in Louisville's PRP neighborhood on Monday night.

The crash happened in the 7500 block of Dixie Highway, near the intersection with Greenwood Road and St. Andrews Church Road, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Mitchell said a man was standing in the middle of Dixie Highway when a car driving northbound hit him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

LMPD's Traffic Unit will continue to investigate.

Police do not expect to file any charges.

