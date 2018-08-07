Neighbors, police to gather for National Night Out

Police will host events at seven locations on Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Community members and police will gather during National Night Out to help make neighborhoods safer.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Events will be held at the following locations on Tuesday:

First Division – Baxter park, Baxter Community Center, 1125 Cedar Court from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Second Division – Cash Saver Market, 3044 Wilson Avenue from 6-8 p.m.

Third Division – Home Depot, 6840 Dixie Highway from 5-8 p.m.

Fourth Division – Wyandotte Park, 1104 Beecher Street from 5-8 p.m.

Fifth Division – Peterson-Dumesnil House, 301 South Peterson Avenue from 6-9 p.m.

Sixth and Seventh Divisions – Target Okolona, 7311 Jefferson Boulevard from 6-9 p.m.

Eighth Division – Target Middletown, 12975 Shelbyville Road from 6-8 p.m.

Each location will feature food, drinks, mascots, giveaways, children’s activities, music, LMPD specialty units, fire department displays, crime prevention information, neighborhood water information and vender displays.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.