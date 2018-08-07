Man killed in apartment complex fire in Hopkinsville

A man was killed in an apartment fire in Christian County early Tuesday morning.

The fire started at the Woodland Heights apartment complex on Greenville Road around 2 a.m.

Deputy Coroner Mike Stokes identified the victim as 25-year-old David Michael Keys.

Keys was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville to undergo an autopsy.

The Kentucky State Fire Marshal's office and a detective from Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation.

The Kentucky New Era is reporting a woman was also injured in the fire.

Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.