Police: Murder suspect chased victim with vehicle, shot him

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is facing a murder charge after police said he chased a man with a vehicle and shot him.

Duane Eades, 48, was charged in the death of Nelson Lopez, 36.

According to Eades arrest slip, he was with another person when he drove to Lopez’s home on Bluebell Drive on Feb. 8 and chased Lopez and his girlfriend with his vehicle. Police said Eades leaned outside of the vehicle and shot Lopez in the head.

Lopez died eight days later at University of Louisville Hospital.

Eades was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Aug. 6. In addition to murder, he was charged with tampering with physical evidence and wanton endangerment.

