Four-way stop in use at Buckner and Sycamore in Paducah, KY

A four-way stop is functional now at the intersection of Buckner Lane and Sycamore Drive in Paducah, Kentucky.
According to Public Information Officer, Pam Spencer with the city the intersection was place to increase pedestrian and vehicular safety.
The four-way stop became effective Monday, Aug. 20 at 6 a.m.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Stop signs installed at the intersection were previously covered with bags.
The intersection has stop signs for traffic on Sycamore but none for traffic on Buckner Lane.
According to city officials, on June 21 the issue of lack of visibility for vehicles was discussed by the Traffic Commission.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.