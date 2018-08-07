Four-way stop in use at Buckner and Sycamore in Paducah, KY

An intersection is being put in a busy traffic area in Paducah (Source: City of Paducah)

A four-way stop is functional now at the intersection of Buckner Lane and Sycamore Drive in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to Public Information Officer, Pam Spencer with the city the intersection was place to increase pedestrian and vehicular safety.

The four-way stop became effective Monday, Aug. 20 at 6 a.m.

Stop signs installed at the intersection were previously covered with bags.

The intersection has stop signs for traffic on Sycamore but none for traffic on Buckner Lane.

According to city officials, on June 21 the issue of lack of visibility for vehicles was discussed by the Traffic Commission.

