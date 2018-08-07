Luck to make start, may play most of 1st quarter at Seattle

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich says Andrew Luck will start and is expected to play about a quarter in Thursday night's preseason opener at Seattle.

Luck has not played in more than 19 months while recovering from surgery on his throwing shoulder in January 2017. He says he's nervous but excited about returning.

Reich wants to see the top overall pick from the 2012 draft establish a rhythm and release the ball quickly. He did not say how many snaps Luck would take.

Luck will be playing behind a revamped offensive line that includes first-round pick Quenton Nelson at left guard and free-agent pickup Matt Slauson at right guard.

