Mother, stepfather indicted in infant's death in Mayfield, KY

David Kayse has been charged in connection with his step-child's death

Two people have been indicted in the death of an 8-month-old in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Police in Mayfield arrested Davis Kayse, the infant's step-father. Both Kayse and the infant's mother Briana Kayse were indicted on second-degree manslaughter on Thursday, Aug. 16.

Briana has not been arrested. The two are expected to be arraigned in September.

According to police, David Emmanual Kayse, 20, of Mayfield, was charged with reckless homicide on Monday, Aug. 6.

Officers said they responded to a call of a deceased infant on July 15.

Then, detectives began investigating the incident in cooperation with the Graves County Coroner's Office, State Medical Examiner's Office and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

On Tuesday, the investigation led officials to arrest Kayse who is the infant's step-father.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

