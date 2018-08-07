Suspect in July bank robbery arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery last month and police say the suspect has committed the same crime before.

The robbery occurred July 12 at the US Bank located at 2350 Bardstown Road. Louisville Metro police say the suspect came into the bank 12 minutes after it opened for the day and handed the teller a note which said he was armed and demanded cash.

The LMPD SWAT team and K9 units were involved in the search for the suspect after the robbery because it was thought he was still in the surrounding area.

On Aug. 6, Brannon Lee Shelburne, 35, of Louisville, was arrested for the crime. Shelburne was already being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on another robbery charge and federal detainer.

The arrest warrant for Shelburne says he is on federal probation for a previous robbery.

