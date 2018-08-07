Nick Foles misses practice again because of muscle spams - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Nick Foles misses practice again because of muscle spams

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles speaks with members of the media during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles speaks with members of the media during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Philadelphia.
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Philadelphia.
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson meets with members of the team during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson meets with members of the team during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Philadelphia.

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Nick Foles has missed three straight practices because of muscle spasms near his shoulder and neck and Carson Wentz still isn't participating in 11-on-11 drills for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Foles' injury isn't considered serious, but it's uncertain whether the Super Bowl MVP will play in the preseason opener Thursday night against Pittsburgh. Wentz is coming back from surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee.

Third-stringer Nate Sudfeld will likely get most of the snaps against the Steelers with No. 4 quarterback Joe Callahan also seeing action.

Coach Doug Pederson hasn't determined if Wentz will play at all in the preseason. He still hasn't been cleared for contact.

The Eagles open their regular season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Experts question benefits of fluoride-free toothpaste

    Experts question benefits of fluoride-free toothpaste

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-08-07 13:13:45 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-08-07 18:22:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this photo taken Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, Philippe Hujoel, a dentist and University of Washington professor, holds a toothbrush and toothpaste as he poses for a photo in an office at the school in Seattle. Dental health expe...(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this photo taken Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, Philippe Hujoel, a dentist and University of Washington professor, holds a toothbrush and toothpaste as he poses for a photo in an office at the school in Seattle. Dental health expe...

    Fluoride-free doesn't mean cavity-free, dental experts say. New study backs them up.

    More >>

    Fluoride-free doesn't mean cavity-free, dental experts say. New study backs them up.

    More >>

  • Council powerless to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

    Council powerless to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-08-07 11:07:55 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-08-07 18:21:24 GMT
    The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>
    The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>

  • A year after deadly Virginia rally, wounds are still raw

    A year after deadly Virginia rally, wounds are still raw

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-08-07 15:47:32 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-08-07 18:13:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Helber). In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo, Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the Unite the Right rally last year, looks over memorabilia in her office in Charlottesville, Va. "I just would like people to focus ...(AP Photo/Steve Helber). In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo, Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the Unite the Right rally last year, looks over memorabilia in her office in Charlottesville, Va. "I just would like people to focus ...
    Last summer's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville that left a woman dead and dozens more injured proved to be a watershed moment, both for the fringe alt-right movement and the city itself.More >>
    Last summer's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville that left a woman dead and dozens more injured proved to be a watershed moment, both for the fringe alt-right movement and the city itself.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly