Graves Co., KY Sheriff indicted on drug charge

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon has been indicted on a drug charge.

According to court documents, Redmon was indicted for one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, drug unspecified (class D felony) and official misconduct (class A misdemeanor).

On the first count, court documents state that on or before July 18, 2018, in Graves County, Redmon was in possession of hydrocodone a schedule two controlled substance.

On the second count, court documents say Redmon took controlled substances from the drug drop box with the intent to keep some for his own use and refrained from destroying the substance. The duty imposed on Redmon is to destroy such substance in the nature of his office.

According to KSP Sergeant Dean Patterson, a drug-related tip concerning Redmon was received by police back in July.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Sgt. Patterson says investigators will present their evidence to a Graves County grand jury sometime during the middle of August.

We should learn more after the grand jury convenes.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved