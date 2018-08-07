Man suspected in shootings of 2 at convenience store arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man for the shootings of two people at a store in the Portland neighborhood.

Navea Maleik Mosley, 20, of Louisville, was charged with two counts of assault and one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun after being taken into custody Aug. 5 on several outstanding warrants.

The shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. July 28 at the Boone's, a gas station and convenience store located at 521 N. 22nd Street. LMPD officers responding to the call found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

The store surveillance system recorded parts of the shooting which allowed LMPD homicide detectives to identify Mosley as the shooter.

After being given his Miranda rights, the arrest report says Mosley admitted to the shootings.

Mosley is also facing charges of assault, fleeing police, resisting arrest and possession of a handgun by a felon. The charges stem from attempts to arrest him during which he ran from police and fought with officers trying to place him in custody. One officer fell off the porch of the home while trying to stop Mosley from fleeing.

During the struggle to get him under control, police say a .40mm pistol fell out of one Mosley's pants legs.

Mosley was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

