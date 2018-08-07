Police asking for help identifying man accused of robbing 2 Subway restaurants

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is asking the public for help in identifying a man who is accused of robbing two Subway Restaurants in early July.

Police say a black male, who is between 5'10" and 6' tall, weighs between 190 to 210 pounds and is between 40 and 50 years old entered a Subway Restaurant on S. 3rd Street and demanded money. Police say he did show a firearm.

About an hour later, the suspect is accused of going into a Dixie Highway Subway Restaurant and doing the same thing. Police say he showed the firearm in this case as well.

No one was injured in either of the robberies.

Anyone with information on who this suspect could be is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

