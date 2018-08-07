High School football is back

Football is back here in the commonwealth for the 4th annual high school media day where we ran into several top college prospects including Manual running back and Louisville recruit Aidan Robbins



"Yea it was a really big decision for me and I thought it was the best decision for me academically and athletically as far as my family and things and playing time and playing for one of the highly intellectual coaches in coach Petrino. He’s an offensive mastermind so you know I just thought it was the best spot for me," said Aidan Robbins.



Male also has a top junior receiver in Izayah Cummings who some are comparing to other former Louisville wideouts.



Male head coach Chris Wolfe said, "I don’t think he’s a Devante yet, I’m going to say Mario Urrutia if you remember him at Fern Creek. I went against Devante his senior year and I’m not ready to put anyone in that category yet, but I would love to have him there trust me."



Besides from some of the top athletes in the region, a new rivalry starts again this year among the catholic powers. St. X and Desales last played in 1998.



Desales Head Coach Harold Davis, "The two athletic directors got together and were able to get a three year contract out of it. Two years are at our place, hopefully we are competitive with them but obviously they’ll have the numbers on us."



That kickoff along with dozens of more games start next Friday for a brand new season of Touchdown Friday night.