South Louisville house fire sends 1 to hospital

One person is in critical condition after this house caught on fire Monday evening. (Source: Dale Mader/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was critically injured as flames ripped through a south Louisville home.

Fire crews responded to the 4500 block of Janice Way around 7 on Monday evening.

Louisville Fire officials say it took 26 firefighters 12 minutes to get the flames under control. The fire caused moderate smoke and fire damage throughout the home.

No firefighters were injured. The one victim who was inside the home was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Metro Arson Investigators are still investigating how that fire started.

