Mother suing JCPS employees, says child not protected from bully

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A mother has filed a lawsuit against two JCPS employees for failing to protect her child from bullying.

Tuesday, Shacutte Rickens and her son held a press conference in the office of attorney Ted Gordon.

They say V.R. (minor's initials) was a student at Olmsted Academy North last year, when a child started verbally bullying him.

Rickens says she called the assistant principal of the school, Ron Cheeks, several times about the accusations and was told "We'll handle it" and/or "We'll take care of it."

Gordon says despite that, the students were still in the same class together.

"We need to separate these students," their attorney Gordon said. "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure that out."

Rickens says in February, her son spoke to the school counselor about the alleged bullying and the counselor brought that student into the office to discuss with the two of them present. The next day things really escalated.

"As I walked past him, he pushed me with his shoulder, that's when I d ropped my books on the floor," V.R. said. "And all of a sudden, he pushed me into a metal door frame and everything went black and I woke up in the office screaming."

"He had to go to the hospital," Rickens said. "They didn't even call EMS when he blacked out. They called my husband instead to come."

They say as a result, the child suffered a concussion and had to get a CT scan because "things took a turn for the worse for a while."

The complaint is asking for medical expenses, pain, mental pain and suffering and punitive damages to be recovered from the assistant principal and the Counselor.

"I want all other kids who are going through same problems I went through, speak up, tell your parents, other adults that you trust, maybe they can do something and won't end up as bad as it did with me," V.R. said.

He will be attending a different school this school year.

A JCPS Spokesman says they can't comment on pending litigation.

