New Bullitt County superintendent ready for new school year

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - As several WAVE Country school systems go back to school, Bullitt County Schools new superintendent is settling into his new role before the first day.

Jesse Bacon is ready to tackle the school year. He was named to the new position back in February.

Bacon hopes to keep up the momentum from the previous administration.

"Initially we just want to continue to build on that momentum," said Bacon. "Obviously the major goal is to make sure all of our students graduate college and career ready and are prepared to tackle whatever's next in their life after graduating high school."

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Kentucky teachers utilize social media, crowdfunding to enhance classrooms

+ UPS workers receive checks for college

+ JCPS, teachers union finalize agreement on 5-year deal

Bacon formerly worked for Fleming County Middle School.

Bullitt County Schools head back on August 8.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.