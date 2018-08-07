Kitten makes miraculous recovery after serious injuries

Blitzy the kitten came to the NAFC Animal Shelter with missing fur all over her body. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Rachael Krause)

Blitzy the kitten is doing much better after being cared for at the NAFC Animal Shelter. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Rachael Krause)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – It could have been a case of terrible abuse or just a bad accident, but now one little kitten named "Blitzy" at the New Albany Floyd County animal shelter is making a miraculous recovery just one month after coming in with burns and serious injuries.

Staff at the shelter believe Blitzy was thrown out of a car, was inside the hood of a car when it was running or was hurt by a firework, since she was rescued in the days following the July 4 holiday.

"She came in with very serious burns on a lot of her body. And even as the time went on, she kept losing more and more skin and fur," said Theresa Stilger with the New Albany Floyd County animal shelter. "They were definitely burns. She lost a lot of fur. But we were really surprised at how well it's grown back.”

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ New Bullitt County superintendent ready for new school year

+ Governor joins push for Indiana hate crime law

+ Anti-semitic vandalism leads to renewed push for Indiana hate crime law

She needed a body wrap and regular care, carefully nursed back to health after living with a staff member at the shelter. Her wounds healed slowly and eventually the fur grew back. With her constant energy and readiness to play, it’s hard to tell now that Blitzy is a survivor.

"Blitzy is an incredibly loving little girl, very adventurous. She loves other dogs and cats, gets along with everybody," Stilger said.

Now, the shelter is looking for a home for Blitzy. Stilger said they may have someone coming in Wednesday to adopt her after they got a call to put Blitzy on hold. They’re hopeful they can find Blitzy and all the other dogs and cats at the shelter a good home.

"It's what we do this for. It's for things like this, finding a home for little kittens like this who've started out in the worst possible way but have managed to fight their way through it,” Stilger said. “And now she's ready to go to her forever home!"

All adult cats currently have no adoption fee, the Floyd County Animal Rescue League has paid the adoption fees for all adult cats currently up for adoption.

For more information about Blitzy or the other animals up for adoption, check out the shelter Facebook page or their website.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.