Kitten makes miraculous recovery after serious injuries

After recent accusations of attempted kidnappings, parents in Louisville are on edge. Many times, they turn to social media, rather than turning to the proper authorities to report a crime.More >>
The man who now leads the Louisville Metro Police Department once “wrote himself up" for being untruthful with investigators who were looking into overtime abuses by officers under his command.More >>
It could have been a case of terrible abuse or just a bad accident, but now one little kitten named "Blitzy" at the New Albany Floyd County animal shelter is making a miraculous recovery just one month after coming in with burns and serious injuries.More >>
Days after the Jefferson County Public School district shook hands on a tentative contract with its teachers, the agreement was one step closer to being ratified on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Papa John's founder John Schnatter used Tuesday's bleak earnings reveal to blast the company he founded more than 30 years ago.More >>
