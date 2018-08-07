Report crimes to police, not social media

Maira Ansari talks with D'Shawn Johnson about what parents should do if they think their children were victims of an attempted kidnapping. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Police say if you suspect a crime, call them instead of turning to social media. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There is a lot of fear and concern from parents in the area after reports of children possibly being endangered.

Many people use social media to get and share information. But how do you know if the information going around is accurate, and how should you respond?

Experts say people should always go with their gut and take concerns to police first.

WAVE 3 News Safety and Security expert D'shawn Johnson said child abductions don't happen very often, but attempts do.

"A lot of attempts are not reported," Johnson said.

In recent cases where children were in danger, the way information was reported wasn't necessarily the best way. Concerns turned to the keyboard.

"Social media is a megaphone for every single person and that's where we have to be careful about what we say," University of Louisville Assistant Professor Michael Losavio said.

"A lot of misinformation gets out there and that is what creates a bad panic," Johnson said.

The first line of defense should always be police if someone feels like something is wrong.

Police are better trained to figure that out, thinking rationally not emotionally.

"One way in which bad information propagates is that someone sees it and they send it out on social media to all of their contacts as gospel and then those people send it out as gospel," Losavio said. "Now, you have all kinds of lies floating around."

Lies that hurt in some cases.

"If you put something up on Facebook that puts someone in a false light you are implying this person is a child predator, you can be sued for the damage you have caused them and that's why it's another reason to be very responsible," Losavio said.

When police are not given information right away, details can get stale and change along the way.

Johnson said abductions are typically not random -- predators know their target or area, and look for opportunities where they can be "in and out" without witnesses.

