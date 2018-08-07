Report crimes to police, not social media

A United States senator has met with Russian lawmakers in Moscow and invited them to visit the U.S.More >>
A United States senator has met with Russian lawmakers in Moscow and invited them to visit the U.S.More >>
Boone and Winnow come from Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo.More >>
Boone and Winnow come from Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo.More >>
Tuesday night's meeting of the Jefferson County School Board will look at the JCPS plan to put a security officer in every middle and high school.More >>
Tuesday night's meeting of the Jefferson County School Board will look at the JCPS plan to put a security officer in every middle and high school.More >>
After recent accusations of attempted kidnappings, parents in Louisville are on edge. Many times, they turn to social media, rather than turning to the proper authorities to report a crime.More >>
After recent accusations of attempted kidnappings, parents in Louisville are on edge. Many times, they turn to social media, rather than turning to the proper authorities to report a crime.More >>
The man who now leads the Louisville Metro Police Department once “wrote himself up" for being untruthful with investigators who were looking into overtime abuses by officers under his command.More >>
The man who now leads the Louisville Metro Police Department once “wrote himself up" for being untruthful with investigators who were looking into overtime abuses by officers under his command.More >>