Louisville Zoo welcomes 2 new gray seals

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is welcoming two new members to the Louisville Zoo’s Glacier Run exhibit.

Boone and Minnow, two male gray seals, have joined the other pinnipeds on regular rotation. Both seals come to Louisville from Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo. Minnow is 31 and Boone is 13.

The two join California sea lions Triton, 28, Bart, 25, Gremlin, 14, Riva, 4, harbor seal Toney, 16, and gray seal Rona, 4.

The Louisville Zoo has a rich history with this species. Eight seal pups have been born at the Zoo and when twin seal pups were born in 1979, they were the first twins to be documented in a managed system like a Zoo.

