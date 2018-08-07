Residents of Riverview Towers begin to move back in

Some residents are being let back into their homes after a fire caused the high-rise to lose poewr. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

By: Aprile Rickert

News and Tribune

NEW ALBANY (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - About a third of the residents displaced last week from Riverview Towers after the entire building lost electricity have returned home.

New Albany Housing Authority staff alerted residents of 55 of the more than 160 units Saturday that a temporary fix to the electricity had been successful on their floors and that they could return to their apartments.

The letter, delivered to hotel rooms where the displaced residents were staying temporarily, states that electricity had been restored on floors 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 16 and that residents of those floors could go home Sunday. Also, the letter gave instructions on when to check out of the hotel if they needed transportation to Riverview.

“If you live on another floor not mentioned, please continue to enjoy your stay at the hotel,” it reads. “We are working very hard to get you back in your apartment soon and you will be notified.”

Since last Monday, residents of Riverview Towers had been staying at the Best Western in New Albany, the Radisson in Clarksville or with friends and family.

On July 23, a plumbing leak caused a small fire that cut air conditioning to all but one floor of the building. Fans were issued to the residents and portable air conditioners were on the way while engineers worked to fix the issue, which was estimated to take up to four weeks to complete.

On July 30, before the air conditioners had arrived, a second small fire caused the electricity to fail in the entire building. As a result, NAHA transported residents to the two hotels. In addition to paying for the rooms, the housing authority also has provided coupons for meals the hotels didn't cover.

New Albany Housing Authority interim director David Duggins said at a special board meeting Friday that if the temporary electrical fix they were testing held, some residents could be back by the weekend and the process would be implemented on other floors in sections.

While this process plays out, New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan is planning to meet with HUD officials and a representative from Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly's office later this week to discuss the situation at Riverview.

Marvin A. Martin, who lives on the fifth floor, returned home Sunday morning.

“I feel pretty good now because I'm home,” he said. “It gets hot, but it ain't that hot. AC, it's good. I went to sleep.”

Those who have moved back have the portable air conditioners, along with the box fans they were given two weeks ago.

Rita Morris, a sixth floor resident of Riverview for over 10 years, said she tried to move back in Saturday when she got the notice, but arrived past the cutoff time of 3 p.m. and had to come back Sunday.

“I'm glad to be back, but you know its still not up to par,” she said. “The little air conditioner doesn't cool anything unless you're sitting right in front of it. Back toward the entrance door is hot, the hallways are very hot.”

But she said she was handling the situation, taking things as they come.

'That's part of life,” she said. “You have to grin and bear it.”

She said she appreciated what NAHA was doing to try to get the residents back home.

“They're working really hard,” she said. “I think they want to get everybody back in there.”

Richard Talbott lives on the 11th floor and said he doesn't have any estimate on when he'll be back in his apartment. Right now, he's staying at the Radisson but was at Riverview on Monday getting some of his things. Between certain hours, displaced residents can go to their units, but must present identification at the door.

“It's always temporary fixes around here,” he said. “And all of it is it's catching up with you.”

Still without electricity, Talbott's apartment was hot and his refrigerator empty when he went to get his things. All food was thrown out by staff when the power went out, although residents were given small coolers for medication and other small items.

NAHA is prepared to give each resident a $150 gift card to Kroger to replace groceries; residents who returned over the weekend have received theirs. Hope Southern Indiana also is giving each resident a box with food staples such as milk, eggs, bread, hot dogs, lunch meat and condiments.

“We don't want anyone to go home to an empty fridge,” Hope SI director Angie Graf said. “It's just going to help them feel better about their situation. That was our main goal.”

Graf said the donation of food for residents, which was paid out of the Hope SI budget, was around $5,000.

“We went to our board of directors and asked them if we could do this and they absolutely said yes,” she said. “I think the community has really come together to assist these people."

She added that she was so grateful the situation was not worse.

“The blessing in this whole thing is no one got injured in the fire,” she said. “We could be talking about a totally different situation. We're just blessed to be part of the solution.”