Lamar Jackson launches clothing line

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former Louisville Card and current Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson is getting his hands dirty in the clothing business. 

Jackson has launched his own clothing line called Era 8 by Lamar Jackson, a nod to his jersey number.

The line includes shirts, hats, and accessories.

There's even a "Leapmode" design which was inspired by Jackson's infamous move during the Syracuse game in 2016.

Check out the clothing website, here.

