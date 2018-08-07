KY house fire may have started with lightning strike

LEBANON, KY (WAVE) - A house fire may have been sparked by a lightning strike in Marion County, KY on Tuesday night.
It happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of St. Joe Road, near the Rolling Fork River, a few miles west of Lebanon.
Emergency crews said the fire was intense, but everyone got out safely.
The National Weather Service confirmed there was a lot of lightning in the area at the time of the fire.
Marion County dispatchers said the home could be considered a total loss.
No firefighters were hurt.
We will update this story if we get more information.
