Petrino still hopes to have Jaylen Smith for the opener

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Bobby Petrino knows a former UofL athlete who dealt with emergency surgery for appendicitis. So when his star receiver, Jaylen Smith, was sidelined with it last week, Petrino made a call.

"You know my daughter had that same deal during her golf career, so I called her up I said, hey, how quick did you come back? She said well for the first week I felt like I couldn't stand up, I kept bending over, but I think she said she was back golfing the third week afterward," Petrino said. "So knock on wood we'll hope that you know he'll get back into it, but we're gonna make sure, our medical staff will make sure that he's ready to go."

His daughter, Katie, was a member of the UofL golf team.

"It's just another one of those things where he needs to keep a positive attitude," Petrino added. "It could have been worse. He'll get to play football and all the things are still sitting out there for him."

Is there any doubt that Smith could be in the lineup for the opener against defending National Champion Alabama on September 1?

"I don't think so, I guess we just have to wait and see, but I'm hoping that he'll be there."

