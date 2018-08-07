New Albany skateboarder killed in crash remembered by hundreds

Matthew Brewer was skateboarding when he was hit by a minivan and killed. (Source: Family photo)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A New Albany man was hit by a minivan while skateboarding on Monday night.

Matthew Brewer, 32 years old, died from his injuries.

New Albany police said their preliminary investigation shows Brewer was riding a skateboard in the westbound lane of E. Spring Street when he was hit by the minivan.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Pedestrian struck in New Albany dies

"I didn't realize he knew so many people and he was so well liked," Judith Brewer, Matthew's mother, said.

At a memorial for her son, Judith was introduced to people from the various facets of his life. Matthew was an avid skateboarder, a husband, and a cook at Bubba's 33 in Clarksville.

"He has suffered ankle injuries, scrapes, bruises, but he never had anything major happen to him," Judith said.

The New Albany Police Department said criminal behavior is not suspected at this time. The Brewers heard Matthew talk about a troublesome curve in the street near his home.

"That area where he was if you are going too fast you are over in the bike lane," Judith said.

The Brewers don't know the circumstances of their son's death, but they do know what they are being told by his friends.

"Everybody liked him, and they are telling me he always had a smile on his face," David Brewer, Matthew's father said.

"This memorial helps," his mom said. "It helps a whole lot."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ KY house fire may have started with lightning strike

+ Report crimes to police, not social media

+ Kitten makes miraculous recovery after serious injuries

Matt's work family is fundraising for the Brewers. His skateboard family is petitioning to name the park after Matt.

His biological family is taking in the love and support they are surrounded by.

"Tell your kids you love them every day," Judith said. "Kiss them while you can. Support anything they want to do, and just be there for them."

Tuesday night there was also a New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.

Spring Street was discussed, as well as measures needed to slow down traffic. No action has been taken yet.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.