'I warned him': Gun-toting grandma shoots man exposing himself

Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.More >>
Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.More >>
Danielle Cittandino said she's being scammed and refuses to make any further payments on the golden retriever.More >>
Danielle Cittandino said she's being scammed and refuses to make any further payments on the golden retriever.More >>
Cincinnati police are investigating one of their officers after they say he used a Taser stun-gun on an 11-year-old Monday, but according to their policy, the officer was in the right.More >>
Cincinnati police are investigating one of their officers after they say he used a Taser stun-gun on an 11-year-old Monday, but according to their policy, the officer was in the right.More >>
The father left a note blaming the mother. Family friends said the man had never been violent to his children.More >>
The father left a note blaming the mother. Family friends said the man had never been violent to his children.More >>
A person police say was wanted on several warrants crashed in Union County Tuesday after being followed by a police helicopter from Charlotte.More >>
A person police say was wanted on several warrants crashed in Union County Tuesday after being followed by a police helicopter from Charlotte.More >>