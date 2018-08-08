'I warned him': Gun-toting grandma shoots man exposing himself

Grandma Jean, 68, fired one shot through her front door and struck the man in the chest. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – Police say a Texas grandmother shot a man, who was out on bond for running around naked, after he allegedly began masturbating in front of her.

Grandma Jean, 68, says a 38-year-old man rode up to her house on a bike late Tuesday afternoon.

"Some guy pulled off his pants and pulled his pants open, playing with his thing. He ran up in my yard, and I told him to get away from my door or I will shoot him," she said.

The 68-year-old wasn't kidding, and she says the man wouldn't take no for an answer. So, she grabbed her pistol.

"He kept coming and kept coming and reached for my door after it was locked, so I shot through the door," Grandma Jean said.

The one shot Grandma Jean fired didn't miss, striking the man in the chest. Police say the man had to have surgery, but he is expected to be OK.

"I don't get in nobody's business. It's just me and him, and like I keep saying, I warned him," Grandma Jean said.

Investigators say the man was arrested last week for running down the street naked. He was out on bond.

