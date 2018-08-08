'Daddy I'm sorry' boy pleads before father slits his, sister's throats, court records say

Police said the children’s mother found them dead on the bed when she returned from workMore >>
Police said the children’s mother found them dead on the bed when she returned from workMore >>
Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.More >>
Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.More >>
Nielsen data indicates that manual razor and blade sales in the US have dropped each year for the past three yearsMore >>
Nielsen data indicates that manual razor and blade sales in the US have dropped each year for the past three yearsMore >>
Court documents are amplifying the contentious divorce proceedings between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.More >>
Court documents are amplifying the contentious divorce proceedings between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.More >>
Police in South Carolina say a woman they saw speed through a stop sign at 60 mph (97 kph) told officers she needn't be arrested because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl."More >>
Police in South Carolina say a woman they saw speed through a stop sign at 60 mph (97 kph) told officers she needn't be arrested because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl."More >>
Danielle Cittandino said she's being scammed and refuses to make any further payments on the golden retriever.More >>
Danielle Cittandino said she's being scammed and refuses to make any further payments on the golden retriever.More >>