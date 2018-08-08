'Daddy I'm sorry' boy pleads before father slits his, sister's throats, court records say

Police said the children’s mother found them dead on the bed when she returned from work

Father accused of killing his two children found with non-fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound

The father left a note blaming the mother. Family friends said the man had never been violent to the children. (Source: KRTK/CNN)

This story contains graphic details. Reader discretion is advised.

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - It's still not clear why a Houston father cut the throats of his two children over the weekend, killing them both.

Family friends shared photos of 8-year-old Marcel and 1-year-old Anna Belle, taken just hours before they were killed.

By afternoon, Marcel said his last words.

According to court records, "Daddy I'm sorry" as his sister just kept crying.

Houston police say their father, Jean Pierre Ndossoka, admitted to cutting his children's throats.

"It's hard to realize this has happened," said a neighbor. "It's unbelievable."

Friends left balloons and candles Tuesday at the apartment where the children died, their mother had moved out recently with them but continued to let them see their father.

He had never been violent towards them, say friends, though he was abusive to her.

Court records say on Saturday, he called her multiple times, saying he had killed the children and had left quote "a present" for her at the apartment on Fondren, TX.

After the discovery, family and friends tried to comfort her as Houston police were inside.

Investigators said they found a bloody knife and a note by their bodies written in French by Ndossoka and blaming the mother for quote "our deaths," telling her to quote "carry the burden of our souls, me and my two children."

But Ndossaka didn't die.

Instead he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday and remains hospitalized.

Meantime, others try to cope with the loss of innocent children with the lingering question of why.

"I have no idea. I have no clue. I'm pretty sure that's the question everybody wants to know, but I have no clue," a neighbor said.

